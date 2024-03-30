UP assembly to set up interpretation system

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will soon set up an interpretation system to ensure that visitors can hear its proceedings in the language of their choice. The state legislative assembly will also hold a youth parliament to impart knowledge to the youths about the legislature . The state legislative assembly will also hold a youth parliament to impart knowledge to the youths about the legislature . (Pic for representation)

UP legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana gave this information to media persons, while speaking in Tilak Hall in the Vidhan Bhawan here on completion of his two years in office.

Mahana said the facility of hearing the proceedings of the house in different languages would be available to those watching the proceedings in the viewers’ gallery. The state legislative assembly’s proceedings are carried out in Hindi. He said the youth parliament would help in strengthening the belief of youth in the democratic system.

He said a digital communication system would also be set up to make the people aware of the past chief ministers of the state and the former Speakers of the state legislative assembly. He said the Vidhan Bhawan Hall would be given a new look and a hi-tech meeting hall would be developed for meetings of various committees of the house.

Listing his achievements as Speaker in the past two years, Mahana said sincere efforts had been made to bring about a positive change in perception about the state legislative assembly. He said he had held region-wise meetings of the legislators and he now proposed to hold meetings of ministers and legislators in groups. There would also be interactions of legislators with leading doctors, engineers, vice chancellors, professors of universities and representatives of corporate houses.

He said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had now been nominated to speak at the orientation programmes of legislative assemblies of other states and union territories. A format would soon be created to carry out such orientation programmes. He said he had also been nominated to monitor implementation of recommendations made by the presiding officers’ conference.