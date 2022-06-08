UP ATS arrests Tamil Nadu man for issuing bomb threats
The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested a man from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday for allegedly sending bomb threats to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Unnao, senior police officials said on Tuesday. The man from the southern state’s Pudukkottai district had issued the threats over WhatsApp on Sunday night.
The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR at the Madiaon police station of Lucknow after a bomb threat was made to a Sultanpur-based degree college professor Neelkanth Pujari, who is also an RSS member.
The press note issued by the ATS stated that the accused was identified as Raj Mohammed, a resident of Ramalingam Street of Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu. He was taken into custody from his house.
The complainant mentioned in the FIR that a link inviting him to join a WhatsApp group was sent on Saturday and the threat was issued on Sunday at around 8 pm when he joined the group. He said the accused threatened to blow up the RSS office located at Sarswati Shishu Mandir School in Aliganj and threatened to bomb five more places in Karnataka.
Naveen Arora, additional director general, UP ATS, said that messages from international numbers were sent to the complainant in Hindi, English, and Kannada. He said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 507 for threatening through anonymous communication and 66 F Information Technology Act was lodged against an unidentified person in this connection.
He said the ATS team immediately came into action and tracked the location of the sender in Tamil Nadu and took him into custody with the help of sleuths of the Tamil Nadu police agency related to internal security. He said the team will be bringing the accused to Lucknow for further interrogation and to initiate legal action against him, adding that the accused will be questioned to ascertain whether he is associated with a group or had issued the threat on his own.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics