UP ATS arrests Tamil Nadu man for issuing bomb threats

The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested a man from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday for allegedly sending bomb threats to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Unnao, senior police officials said on Tuesday. The man from the southern state’s Pudukkottai district had issued the threats over WhatsApp on Sunday night.

The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR at the Madiaon police station of Lucknow after a bomb threat was made to a Sultanpur-based degree college professor Neelkanth Pujari, who is also an RSS member.

The press note issued by the ATS stated that the accused was identified as Raj Mohammed, a resident of Ramalingam Street of Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu. He was taken into custody from his house.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that a link inviting him to join a WhatsApp group was sent on Saturday and the threat was issued on Sunday at around 8 pm when he joined the group. He said the accused threatened to blow up the RSS office located at Sarswati Shishu Mandir School in Aliganj and threatened to bomb five more places in Karnataka.

Naveen Arora, additional director general, UP ATS, said that messages from international numbers were sent to the complainant in Hindi, English, and Kannada. He said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 507 for threatening through anonymous communication and 66 F Information Technology Act was lodged against an unidentified person in this connection.

He said the ATS team immediately came into action and tracked the location of the sender in Tamil Nadu and took him into custody with the help of sleuths of the Tamil Nadu police agency related to internal security. He said the team will be bringing the accused to Lucknow for further interrogation and to initiate legal action against him, adding that the accused will be questioned to ascertain whether he is associated with a group or had issued the threat on his own.