UP backward classes panel for 27% quota in coop societies

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh State Backward Classes Commission on Monday suggested that 27% reservation for other backward classes be implemented in cooperative societies as per the Constitution, considering the current status of reservation on director posts under Section 29(5) of the Cooperative Act and Rule 28 of the Electoral Rules. A meeting under the chairmanship of the commission’s chairman Rajesh Verma discussed reservation of OBCs, inclusion/exclusion of castes and their overall uplift (File Photo)

A meeting under the chairmanship of the commission’s chairman Rajesh Verma discussed reservation of OBCs, inclusion/exclusion of castes and their overall uplift. Vice president Sohan Lal Shrimali, secretary Manoj Kumar Sagar and other members of the commission were also present.

The inclusion of Devwanshi caste in the Central Backward Classes list was also discussed. It was recommended that since this matter is related to the central list, a representation be sent to the National Backward Classes Commission in this matter.

The attack on Manoj Kashyap and his family members, of gram panchayat of Meerut, was raised in the meeting by commission member Ramesh Gaur Kashyap. He informed that appropriate action was not taken by the Meerut police. In view of the seriousness of this incident, chairman Rajesh Verma decided to send a three-member inquiry committee to the spot on August 1, 2025.

Doubts regarding the validity of OBC certificates were also discussed, and the commission suggested that a special meeting be held with principal secretary (personnel department) in this regard.