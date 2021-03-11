UP BJP announces state working committee, lists permanent, special invitees
The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Thursday announced the names of 323 members of its state working committee, and also listed permanent and special invitees to the panel.
Twenty-eight senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several state and central ministers, have been included as permanent invitees, according to a statement.
UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has announced the names of members of the state working committee, permanent invitees and special invitees, state unit media co-in-charge Himanshu Dubey said.
All the party's district presidents, district in-charges and mayors will be invitee members of the state working committee, he said.
A total of 94 leaders, including MPs and cabinet ministers like Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swami Prasad Maurya, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon and Anil Rajbhar, have been made special invitees, he added.
Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are going to be held just about a year from now.
Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test
Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi
Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam's bastion
PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15
Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP's son
LU alumna wins Sahitya Akademi Award
UP cop humiliated rape survivor's father before a truck hit, killed him: Family
Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of religious construction on roads
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark
While 17,11,376 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 5,38,549 have been given the second and final dose; 68% health workers are among the second dose recipients.
Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls
The idea for 'gram chaupal' was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party
Time is right for party-hoppers to switch loyalties as the state is now into poll mode, says an expert.
UP cop shunted for trampling on rosary, hitting woman vendor's hand with boot
The incident came to light after a video showing police head constable's ill treatment of a woman vendor went viral on social media.
UP needs to strike balance to meet fiscal challenge
No riots in three years changed UP's image globally: UP Govt
