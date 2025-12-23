UP BJP chief hits out at SP, Cong, terms PDA ‘Parivarik Dal Alliance’

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress, accusing them of doing family-based politics. He assured BJP workers that he would take everyone along in the party. UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary (middle) addresses media persons at the party office in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Targeting the opposition, particularly the SP and Congress, in his first press conference since his appointment, Chaudhary said that for them PDA (Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak) actually stands for “Parivarik Dal Alliance” (family party alliance).

“All parties in the INDIA bloc, including the SP, Congress, RJD, and TMC, are controlled by a single family,” he said.

Citing the opposition’s family-centric approach, the UP BJP chief questioned why the Samajwadi Party did not make Azam Khan the chief minister when it formed the government in 2012.

“Despite Azam Khan being the senior-most leader, Akhilesh Yadav was made the chief minister,” Chaudhary said, adding: “The Samajwadi Party was registered in 1992, and long before that, in 1984, the BJP had made Kalyan Singh the leader of the opposition.”

Responding to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s post on X about being in Delhi five times and Lucknow seven times, Chaudhary said this is only possible in the BJP, where people are given responsibilities wherever they are needed.

“If anyone in the Samajwadi Party apart from one family wants to become the party’s national president, they will have to be reborn,” he added.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chaudhary said BJP workers and office-bearers are working to remove the names of deceased, displaced, and ineligible people from the voter list, while ensuring that the names of all eligible voters are included.

Terming Uttar Pradesh the centre of the country’s politics, the UP BJP chief said the party will work together to achieve even better results in the 2027 assembly elections than in 2017 by taking everyone along.

Chaudhary said the BJP will celebrate the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 under the ‘Atal Birth Centenary Celebration Campaign’.

On December 24, party officials, workers, public representatives, and local citizens will conduct a cleanliness drive at the memorials of great leaders, he added.

The BJP will organise ‘Atal Smriti Sammelans’ in all 403 UP assembly constituencies from December 25 to 31 under the ‘Good Governance Week’, he announced.

“PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow and unveil the 65-foot-tall statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee installed there,” Chaudhary said.

He pointed out that on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti in 2022, Modi had pledged to ensure that the story of the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, Sahibzade Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh, reached the new generation.

Various programmes will begin from December 26, the martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, he added.