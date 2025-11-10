UP blends ancient healing with modern tourism vision

With a focus on expanding the wellness economy, the Uttar Pradesh government is integrating AYUSH-based healing practices into its tourism framework. The initiative, launched under the Tourism Policy 2022, seeks to attract private investment in wellness centres and resorts, transforming the state into a hub for holistic and spiritual tourism. According to a tourism department official, the initiative aligns with a growing global demand for experiences that combine physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. (For representation)

The policy envisions wellness tourism as a cornerstone of UP's experience-based travel model. "From yoga and Ayurveda to naturopathy and meditation, the world is looking to India for authentic wellness practices. Uttar Pradesh, with its cultural depth and sacred geography, is ideally placed to offer that experience," he said.

The policy envisions wellness tourism as a cornerstone of UP’s experience-based travel model. Wellness centres, under the new classification, must feature at least five AYUSH therapy rooms, while wellness resorts will require a minimum of one acre of land and 20 guest rooms, alongside dedicated spaces for yoga, meditation, and therapies. Officials said these centres are meant to go beyond spa tourism -- integrating Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and homoeopathy into curated experiences designed to heal the body and rejuvenate the mind.

The government plans to develop its ancient spiritual cities -- Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Gorakhpur -- as “signature wellness destinations.” These cities, long known for faith-based tourism, will now be promoted for wellness retreats that blend ancient Indian wisdom with global standards in holistic health.

“With yoga and Ayurveda gaining worldwide recognition, our cities can offer authentic, transformative experiences. This is not just tourism; it’s a journey towards self-discovery,” the tourism department official said.

Incentives to attract investors

To spur private participation, the government has rolled out incentives under the Tourism Policy 2022. The government will provide capital investment subsidy of up to 30% of the total project cost, interest subsidy of 5% on loans up to ₹5 crore for five years, 100% stamp duty exemption on first transactions besides full waiver of land conversion and development fees for tourism projects.

The official said the goal is to attract a mix of established hospitality players, wellness entrepreneurs, and start-ups working in AYUSH-based health tourism.

Boost for local economies and heritage

The initiative is expected to generate thousands of jobs across the wellness value chain, including yoga instructors , Ayurveda therapies experts, naturopathy treatments experts, diet consulting, hospitality, and herbal product development experts. It will also encourage the use of indigenous medicinal plants and traditional healing practices, strengthening local supply chains.

Tourism officials believe this shift from sightseeing to “healing tourism” could redefine UP’s image on the global stage. “The future of travel lies in wellbeing, and UP is ready to lead India’s wellness revolution,” the official said.