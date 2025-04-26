UP Board exam results: Second year in a row, no Lucknow student in top 10 on merit list

For the second consecutive year, no student from Lucknow figured among the top 10 in the UP Board high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday. However, students from smaller towns excelled. Students celebrate in Lucknow after declaration of the UP Board exam results. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Overall, the high school merit list had 55 students and the intermediate merit had 30 names. None of them were from Lucknow.

Last year, 159 students figured among the top 10 on the high school merit list but there were none from Lucknow. The intermediate merit list for 2024 had 36 students but no one from Lucknow was in the top five.

In 2023, no student from Lucknow figured among the top three on the merit list of the UP Board high school and intermediate exam.

In contrast, students from smaller towns have excelled this year. For instance, in the high school exam Jalaun boy Yash Pratap Singh topped with 97.83% marks. Etawah girl Anshi and Barabanki boy Abhishek Yadav shared the second position with 97.67% marks. Ritu Garg from Moradabad, Arpit Verma from Sitapur and Simran Gupta from Jalaun with 97.50% marks jointly shared the third rank.

In the intermediate exam, Prayagraj girl Mahak Jaiswal was the top scorer with 97.20% marks. Four students jointly shared the second rank -- Sakshi of Amroha, Adarsh Yadav of Sultanpur, Shivani Singh of Prayagraj and Anushka Singh of Kaushambi -- with 96.80% marks. Etawah girl Mohini secured the third rank with 96.40% marks.

Secondary education minister Gulab Devi said, “Students who have worked hard have made it to the merit list. We have conducted the examination in a free and fair manner. There was no prejudice, and the merit list was prepared in a most transparent manner.”

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) Bhagwati Singh secretary said, “I really don’t have a clear-cut answer to this issue. Maybe, students of smaller districts have put in extra hard work to make it to the merit list. Maybe, next year, Lucknow students will work hard and dominate the merit list.”

“The schools and their students in smaller districts are working hard to put up a good show. They are all trying to be more professional. See how students of Jalaun, Amroha are doing well. We must appreciate their efforts. Maybe, students in smaller districts have less distraction,” Singh added.

In the high school exam, the state capital stood in 16th position among 75 districts with a pass percentage of 92.78%. This was an improvement from last year when Lucknow district had slipped to 31st rank with a pass percentage of 89.94%. A total of 53,832 students were registered for HS exam from the district out of which 51,080 appeared and 47,393 passed.

In the Intermediate examination, Lucknow district secured 48th rank with a pass percentage of 81.17%. Last year, the district stood in third spot with a pass percentage of 90.49%. A total of 49,950 students registered for the intermediate exam from the district out of which 48,407 appeared and 39,291 passed the exam.

In high school, the top three districts in terms of pass percentage are Agra (94.99%), Basti (94.67%), Mathura (94.60%). In Intermediate, the top three districts are Amethi (92.65%), Amroha (90.55%) and Varanasi (89.63%).

Lucknow intermediate toppers

Ayush Kumar Maurya of SKD Academy Inter College, Rajajipuram, Lucknow, emerged as the district topper by securing 464 out of 500 (92.80%) marks. The second rank in the district was jointly shared by Harshita Johri of Brightland Intermediate College and Deepika Sharma of Bal Nikunj Intermediate College. Both obtained 453 marks (90.60%). Tejas Mishra of Pioneer Montessori School and Fariha Fatima of SSLK Inter College Mohan Road jointly stood third in the district with 451 marks (90.20%).

HS exam: Three share first rank in Lucknow

Three students jointly shared first rank in the high school examinations in the district. They are: Pragati Gupta of Bal Guide Inter College, Ritish Kumar and Safal Mishra of Lucknow Public College, Rajajipuram, who all secured 570 out of 600 marks (95%). Shriyansh Asthana of Lucknow Public College and Anshika Dubey of Bal Nikunj English School jointly stood second with 569 marks (94.83%) while Yashi Saxena of Lucknow Public College and Surya Chanda stood third with 567 marks (94.50%).