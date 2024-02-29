UP Board examinations: Nearly 2.45L students give exam a miss

In all, 2,42,568 candidates remained absent in the UP Board examination of both the shifts, on Thursday. Out of the total 29,95,736 candidates registered for the first shift, 1,71,366 remained absent and out of the total 16,13,591 candidates registered in the second shift examination, 71,202 remained absent during the exam. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

In the first shift, High School science and Arabic, Persian, Accountancy (for commerce stream) for Intermediate students were conducted and in the second shift, High School agriculture and Intermediate biology and mathematics exams were completed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Three candidates, 2 boys and 1 girl, were caught using unfair means in the High School examination. An FIR was lodged against five impersonators in Shahjahanpur district, two in Pratapgarh and 1 in Azamgarh.

According to the information received from the divisions/districts via telephone/email, no untoward situation arose in any district during the examination, and it was conducted in a fair and peaceful manner.

On Friday, High School anthropology and Intermediate language examinations will be held in the first shift and High School NCC and Intermediate anthropology examinations will be held in the second shift.

On Thursday, in the first shift examination, Dibyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Board, himself and two teams formed under the chairmanship of additional secretary, regional office, Prayagraj and additional secretary, headquarters Prayagraj, inspected seven examination centres of Prayagraj district.

Five centre administrators, 1 outer centre administrator and eight room inspectors were removed for negligence in duty.