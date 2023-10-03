UP braces to implement 10 lakh crore investment proposals

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government is getting ready to organise a groundbreaking ceremony soon for the implementation of investment proposals of ₹10 lakh crore. These are part of proposals worth ₹37.50 lakh crore the government received during the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in Lucknow earlier this year. These are part of proposals worth ₹ 37.50 lakh crore the government received during the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in Lucknow earlier this year. (Pic for representation)

“We are getting ready to implement investment proposals of ₹10 lakh crore at the groundbreaking ceremony. The infrastructure and industry development department will implement the highest number of proposals with highest investment at the groundbreaking ceremony,” said infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Manoj Kumar Singh.

He said the date for the ceremony is yet to be finalised. Those aware of the development said the state government may hold the ceremony around Diwali or after that while chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been reviewing preparations for the ceremony.

The state government has deployed senior officers to get in touch with investors and ensure smooth implementation of their proposals.

At a meeting on September 22, Adityanath had asked the district magistrates to submit in a month reports on investment proposals ready to be implemented. He also asked the DMs and divisional commissioners to hold investment-focused review meetings and fix accountability at every level to ensure that more investment projects could be implemented through the groundbreaking ceremony.

“During the GIS on February 10, 2023, we received investment proposals worth ₹37.50 lakh crore. We then did mapping of proposals to figure out which areas like Noida, Greater Noida, Bundelkhand, etc got how much proposals,” said UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta.

“I feel happy to announce that we have got investment proposals across the state and a groundbreaking ceremony would be held for projects worth ₹10 lakh crore soon,” the minister said during a press conference after a review meeting at the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), according to an agency report.

