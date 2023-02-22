UP budget: Thrust on women empowerment, welfare schemes

LUCKNOW Women welfare schemes found prominence in UP’s Budget for 2023-24 that was presented in the state assembly on Wednesday. A provision of ₹4,032 crore was made for maintenance and nutritious diet for destitute widows, while another ₹1,050 crore was earmarked under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, a monetary benefit scheme aimed at helping the girl child in the most populous state. Under this, the government offers monetary benefit to parents of two girl children in a family. The government allocated ₹ 63 crore for the Mahila Samarthya Yojana aimed at motivating and empowering women through employment, entrepreneurship and to create awareness among them about various women welfare schemes being run by the government. (Pic for representation)

The government also set aside ₹600 crore for the chief minister’s mass marriage scheme. As part of this, the state government provides ₹51,000 per beneficiary family. This includes financial assistance of ₹35,000 that is sent directly into the beneficiary account, ₹10,000 to the poor family for purchasing matrimonial material and ₹6,000 is provided for organising event for rituals etc. Another ₹150 crore was set aside for the marriage grant scheme to help poor women belonging to other backward classes (OBCs).

Besides, ₹291 crore was set aside for distributing nutritious food among the needy. An allocation of ₹56 crore was provided for financial and medical assistance to women and girls (victims of heinous violence) under the Uttar Pradesh Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Samman Kosh Yojana.

Similarly, the plan of distribution of supplementary nutritious food to children in the age group of 6 months to 6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the form of ‘take home ration’ through the nutritious food production units established by the UP Rural Livelihood Mission and NAFED had been implemented.

A fund of ₹291 crore was allocated in the budget for this. A provision of ₹25 crore was provided for health insurance for anganwadi workers under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. A national nutrition campaign will be launched with the aim of reducing malnutrition of children up to 6 years and reducing the level of anaemia in pregnant and lactating women. For this, a budget of more than ₹455 crore was provided.

In case of institutional delivery of registered women labourers under the Maternity, Child and Child Support Scheme, the Yogi 2.0 government will ensure an amount equivalent to three months’ minimum wages and a medical bonus of ₹1,000 and ₹6,000 in lump sum to the wives of registered male workers.

MAJOR FOCUS

₹4,032 cr for maintenance and ensuring nutritious diet for destitute widows

₹1,050 cr for Kanya Sumangala Yojana

₹455 cr for women under national nutrition mission

₹291 cr for distributing nutritious food

₹63 cr for the Mahila Samarthya Yojana

₹56 cr for financial and medical assistance to women and girls who are victims of heinous violence under the UP Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Samman Kosh Yojana