UP bypoll 2022: Congress expels ex-MLA Nawab Khan for supporting BJP candidate in Rampur Sadar

The Congress party's Uttar Pradesh unit on Thursday expelled former MLA Nawab Kazim Ali Khan for backing the BJP candidate in the Rampur Sadar Assembly bypoll, party spokesperson Ashok Singh said.

Khan alias Naved Miyan was expelled for six years for anti-party activities after reports surfaced of him supporting the BJP's candidate in Rampur Sadar, Singh added.

“The disciplinary committee of the party has come to know that you are supporting the BJP candidate in the Rampur bypoll and this move comes under the ambit of indiscipline. Therefore, you are being expelled from the party for six years,” said a letter to Khan by Disciplinary Committee member Shyam Kishore Shukla.

The bypoll in Rampur Sadar was necessitated owing to the disqualification of the Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan as MLA following his conviction in a hate speech case. The five-time former MLA had unsuccessfully contested from the seat on a Congress ticket earlier this year.

Khan was also expelled from the party in 2016 for crossvoting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

