U.P. cabinet expansion likely on Tuesday

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet is likely to be expanded next week with indications that it may take place on Tuesday, those aware of the development said. Deputy Chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh exchanging sweets with CM Yogi Adityanath at BJP party office (HT File)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met governor Anandiben Patel on Friday, sparking speculation of an impending expansion to accommodate the BJP’s alliance partners, including the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). This is going to be the first expansion of the Yogi 2.0 government. Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term on March 25, 2022.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Those likely to be inducted in the ministry include SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and BJP MLC Dara Singh Chauhan. At the same time, one or two more BJP leaders and Rashtriya Lok Dal nominees may also be inducted in the ministry.

The chief minister may accommodate more leaders to fill the vacancies in the council of ministers and balance it ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajbhar’s name has been doing the rounds ever since the SBSP joined the NDA in July 2023. When Dara Singh Chauhan contested the Ghosi assembly by-election held on September 5, 2023, Rajbhar extensively campaigned there. After Chauhan lost the by-poll, the BJP accommodated him as an MLC.

The Uttar Pradesh ministry has 52 members, including chief minister. There are eight vacancies. In all, the council of ministers has 18 cabinet ministers (including chief minister), 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state.