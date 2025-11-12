UP CEO orders 100% voter enumeration by Nov 15

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that enumeration forms have been distributed to 9.38 crore (60%) of the state’s 15.44 crore voters since the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on November 4. UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa (File)

Thirteen districts -- Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Mahoba, Kanpur Dehat, Agra, Unnao, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Amroha, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Deoria, and Rae Bareli -- have distributed less than 50% of the forms so far. District election officers (DEOs) have been directed to expedite the process and ensure 100% distribution by November 15.

Rinwa issued these directions during a virtual review meeting with all DEOs on Tuesday. He reviewed progress under the SIR campaign and provided guidance on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines, schedules, and procedures.

During the enumeration phase, all voters should be provided with their counting forms as soon as possible and all booth-level officers (BLOs) should be instructed to assist voters in filling out the counting forms, he said.

The DEOs said they have met political parties and informed them about the SIR process and the Commission’s instructions. The BJP, SP, BSP, and Congress have provided lists of their district representatives. “The political parties should be contacted and requested to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs), who will assist the BLOs in the revision work,” Rinwa said.

The DEOs were directed to instruct BLOs to download the advanced version (8.73) of the BLO app from the Play Store and to keep marking the voters to whom the counting forms are being distributed so that the distribution progress can be updated online. Voters can also fill out the counting forms online by visiting the voters.eci.gov.in portal and entering their voter ID numbers through their registered mobile numbers.

In Lucknow, BLO of booth number 85 of the Lucknow Central assembly constituency, Deepali Nigam, has mapped approximately 75% of the voters at her booth with the 2003 voter list. All district election officers were instructed to ensure that as many voters as possible are mapped, the CEO said.

All DEOs were instructed to promote the ‘Book a Call’ facility and keep it operational, similar to the Voter Helpline 1950.

During the SIR, District Contact Centres (DCCs) have been activated in all districts. All calls received at these centres will be recorded and voter queries resolved. The DCCs will be operational on all working days. All DEOs were directed to provide information and training to personnel working at DCCs to address queries related to the SIR. They were also directed to share the day-to-day progress of the SIR with the media and disseminate it through their social media handles.