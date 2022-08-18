UP chief minister to inaugurate Kamhariya ghat bridge today
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Kamhariya ghat bridge over Ghaghra river on Thursday. With the opening of this bridge for public, the inter- district road connectivity of Gorakhpur with the neighbouring districts in East Uttar Pradesh will improve.
Kamhariya ghat is located on the border of Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar district on the bank of Ghaghra river.
A state government spokesperson said, the Uttar Pradesh government is working for the development of the infrastructure facilities in East Uttar Pradesh and the bridge had been constructed on the directions of the chief minister following the long pending demand of the people.
Thus, people residing in Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ayodhya, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh who travel to adjoining districts will now get a new route to cross the Ghaghra. Also, the distance between Gorakhpur and Prayagraj will be reduced by about 80 km. Earlier, people had to travel long distance to cross the river, he said.
Earlier people used boats to cross Ghaghra river at Kamhariya ghat or they had to travel extra miles to adjoining districts to cross the river. The district administration had constructed a pontoon bridge over the river for the light vehicles. Due to accidents, even the pontoon bridge became risky to commute.
The construction agency, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Setu Nigam Limited, had completed the construction of the 1412.31-metre long bridge in June end at the expense of ₹193.97 crore, he said.
The people settled in over 500 villages in Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar districts will also benefit with the construction of the bridge, he said.
-
Narcotic drugs’ stock with chemists to be restricted in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: As per a new regulation imposed by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department, medicine traders in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to keep only a limited stock of narcotic drugs. For retailers, the limit is of 100 bottles of 100 ml at any given time. Limits have also been set for Clonazepam, Diazepam, Nitrazepam, Pentazocine and Buprenorphine. Doctors said this restriction would check medicine misuse. But traders had a different take.
-
Four arrested from Mirzapur dist for running job racket
The UP Special Task Force arrested four people from Mirzapur district for duping job aspirants by floating job recruitments in the postal department through a fake website, on Tuesday. In a press note issued by the UP STF, the officials said that the accused were identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav, Satyam Yadav, Bhawar Singh Pasi and Deep Chandra Sharma, all residents of Kaushambi.
-
Gallery dedicated to freedom fighters from AMU opens
Prof Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University inaugurated a permanent gallery at the Maulana Azad Library featuring rare photographs and writings of prominent AMU alumni who played seminal role in propelling the freedom struggle of India. AMU librarian Prof Nishat Fatima said, “Focus has been particularly on women freedom fighters such as Begum Nishautunnisa Mohani and Begum Khurshid Khwaja who fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced hardships to earn us freedom.”
-
Noida twin towers: Planting of explosives over in one high-rise, work underway at second
The demolition company that is in the process of fixing explosives in the 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, completed the process in one of the towers—Ceyanne—on Wednesday. Following the Supreme Court hearing on August 12, charging, or fixing of explosives, was started on August 13. The 103-metre-tall twin towers—Apex and Cethe smaller of the two towers, Ceyannere scheduled to be demolished on August 28.
-
HCBA felicitates senior lawyers with over 50 years of practice
The senior advocates of Allahabad High Court, who have completed their 50 years of law practice, were felicitated at the Amrit Mahotsav Samman, organised by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. The event was organised at the Library hall on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence on Monday. While felicitating the senior lawyers, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal presented mementos to them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics