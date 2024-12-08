UP chief secy calls for comprehensive strategy to minimise stubble burning

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has called for a comprehensive strategy to minimise stubble burning incidents, emphasising its harmful impact on both the environment and farmers. Farmers are setting the stubble on fire in their fields (File)

Speaking at a workshop on stubble management and air pollution control here on Saturday, Singh stressed the need for coordinated efforts to tackle the issue effectively.

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of raising awareness among farmers about the environmental and economic benefits of stubble management. He highlighted that crop residue could be converted into organic manure to improve soil fertility and suggested eco-friendly solutions like generating biogas and electricity from stubble, which would also enhance farmers’ income.

Singh directed the agriculture department to assign district-level targets for distributing balers and mulchers on subsidy and urged the adoption of advanced technologies for effective stubble management.

The livestock department reported the successful implementation of the “Manure in Exchange for Stubble” campaign, conducted from October 28 to November 30, 2024. Under this initiative, 155,380.25 quintals of manure from cow shelters were distributed to farmers, and 290,208.16 quintals of stubble were collected.

UPNEDA informed that 24 compressed biogas (CBG) plants are currently operational in the state, with 106 more under construction, further enhancing the state’s capacity for eco-friendly stubble utilisation.

The workshop also saw active participation from scientists, experts, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), and progressive farmers, who shared their insights and suggestions.

Prominent attendees included principal secretary of agriculture Ravindra Kumar, principal secretary, forest, environment, and climate change Anil Kumar, member secretary, UP Pollution Control Board Sanjeev Kumar Singh, and other senior officials.