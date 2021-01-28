UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government has prepared a plan for the expansion and development of Ayodhya. It will be developed as a major tourist centre in the country. The construction of Ram Temple has started at Ayodhya, he said.
The chief minister was speaking at a programme, Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, organised in the Tilak hall of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Wednesday to raise funds for the construction of the Ram Temple.
Also Read: Ayodhya Dhannipur mosque complex layout ready for submission
Yogi said the Gorakhnath temple has a long association with the Ram Temple movement. Former mahanths of the temple, Mahnath Digvijay Nath and Mahnath Avaidyanath, played active roles in the movement. Mahanth Avaidyanath was chairman of Ram Janambhoomi Sangarh Samiti, and under his leadership the temple movement turned into a mass movement, he said.
He called upon the people to donate with generosity for the construction of the Ram Temple.
A spokesperson of the Goraknath Temple Trust said it donated ₹50 lakh for the construction of the temple whereas ₹51 lakh was donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan.
Over 40 traders and businessmen of the city donated funds for the construction of the temple. They handed over donation cheques to the general secretary of Shri Ram Janambhhomi Teerth Kshetra and vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Champat Rai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fissures in BKU Bhanu over withdrawal from farmers protest, leaders defy call S
- A senior farmer leader of the group, Chaudhary Diwakar Singh said he was shocked by the decision to suspend the movement taken by the group’s chief and has therefore convened an emergency meeting of the organization's office bearers in the area on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
- I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of turning resentment of farmers into anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 UP scribes booked for ‘public mischief’ over a government event involving kids
- The function in question was held to mark the UP foundation day and was attended by state minister for technology, other public representatives and the district administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Republic Day, time capsule buried to mark 100 years of AMU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Deepotsava celebration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh to finish vaccinating all health workers by Feb 5 in phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati requests Centre to withdraw farm laws ahead of R-Day celebrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMU to bury time capsule of its 100-year history on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Arrested on kidnapping charge, teen now booked under anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP considers reducing liquor quota limit for homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya is heart of India, says Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP becomes 1st state to have 2 airstrips for landing, take-off of fighter planes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox