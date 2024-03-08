 U.P. CM expresses gratitude to PM for cut in LPG cylinder price - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. CM expresses gratitude to PM for cut in LPG cylinder price

U.P. CM expresses gratitude to PM for cut in LPG cylinder price

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 09, 2024 05:16 AM IST

It will provide financial relief to crores of families and will also provide a healthy and happy life to the ‘maatrishakti’, Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a reduction of 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also thanked the PM for additional DA to central employees. (HT file)
In a post on X in Hindi, the CM said, “The decision of reduction of 100 in the prices of LPG cylinder on the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’ will provide financial relief to crores of families and will also provide a healthy and happy life to the ‘maatrishakti’ (mother power) by freeing them from smoke and pollution. On behalf of the people of the state, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you respected prime minister for this public welfare gift that honours the ‘maatrishakti’ and conserves the environment!”

Yogi also expressed his gratitude to the PM for the Union Cabinet’s approval to the release of an additional instalment of dearness allowance (DA) to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to pensioners.

Under this, the basic salary/pension has been increased by 4 per cent from the existing rate of 46 per cent. The CM expressed gratitude to the PM for this decision through his official account on X. He called it a decision that will benefit more than 49 lakh central government employees and over 67 lakh pensioners before Holi.

Follow Us On