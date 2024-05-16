U.P. CM likens SP-Cong alliance to pandemic

PRAYAGRAJ Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday likened the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance to a pandemic, emphasising its disastrous consequences. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a rally at Manjhanpur in Kaushambi district on May 16. (Sourced)

“This alliance epitomises ‘sin’ and is hell-bound. It is a pathway to hell, a symbol of sin, as they lack any vision for development,” he said at a public meeting at Manjhanpur in Kaushambi district to seek support for sitting BJP MP and party candidate Vinod Sonkar.

Yogi also contrasted opposition’s lack of vision for development with the accomplishments of the double engine BJP government, while launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

“Their actions are a conspiracy against the nation fuelled by their negative ideologies. The intentions of these individuals pose a grave threat to the nation. I urge the conscientious voters of the area to transcend party lines and caste considerations and vote for development,” the CM added.

On the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said, “The anticipation for June 4 (LS polls result) is palpable with the resounding voice and slogan echoing across the nation: ‘Fir ek bar Modi Sarkar.’ This slogan has become the resolution of the public.”

On the Congress’s promise of 10 kg free ration to poor, he said, “They are promising free ration now, while when they were in power, they neglected the poor, leaving them to starve.”

“The SP claims it will offer ‘free atta aur data,’ but during its tenure, it operated under the influence of various mafias. Whether it was the mining mafia, land mafia, or ration mafia, they allowed these criminal elements to exploit the poor while they remained silent,” the CM said. Kaushambi goes to poll in the fifth phase on May 20.