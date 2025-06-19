Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

U.P. Cong vows to strengthen booth mgmt, guard voter list

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 19, 2025 09:38 PM IST

The zonal reviews started with west and Braj zones on June 15, Bundelkhand zone on June 16, Poorvanchal zone on June 17, and Prayag zone on Thursday. The organisational restructuring or ‘Sangathan Srijan’ will continue till August 15, after which the selected office-bearers will undergo training in different zones/districts.

Booth-level management will be strengthened while partymen at ground level will ensure the voter list is not manipulated ahead of the upcoming elections, Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders said on the last day of the zonal review meeting on Thursday.

U.P. Congress leaders and workers celebrating the birthday of Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (Sourced)
U.P. Congress leaders and workers celebrating the birthday of Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (Sourced)

Committees proposed in districts under Prayag zone, including Varanasi, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Amethi and Sultanpur, were reviewed in the meeting.

“Organisation will be our strength that will show the BJP the exit door in the upcoming elections,” U.P. Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said.

“The party will launch a campaign to connect with people and expose the BJP in the state,” UP Congress president Ajay Rai said.

The zonal reviews started with west and Braj zones on June 15, Bundelkhand zone on June 16, Poorvanchal zone on June 17, and Prayag zone on Thursday. The organisational restructuring or ‘Sangathan Srijan’ will continue till August 15, after which the selected office-bearers will undergo training in different zones/districts.

“The entire process is being carried out in line with Rahul Gandhi’s views on social justice. We are ensuring that every committee has fair representation from all sections, classes, and genders of society, so we can connect more effectively at the grassroots level,” Pande said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, former state general secretary Anil Yadav, former state vice-president Dinesh Singh and other leaders were present in the meeting.

Party leaders also celebrated Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi’s birthday by distributing fruits and food at Adarsh Kusth Ashram in Ashiyana, while a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the party office.

“During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi raised his voice for the poor, the oppressed, minorities, and backward communities. It gave people confidence in his leadership and the party,” Rai said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. Cong vows to strengthen booth mgmt, guard voter list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On