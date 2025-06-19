U.P. Cong vows to strengthen booth mgmt, guard voter list

Booth-level management will be strengthened while partymen at ground level will ensure the voter list is not manipulated ahead of the upcoming elections, Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders said on the last day of the zonal review meeting on Thursday. U.P. Congress leaders and workers celebrating the birthday of Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (Sourced)

Committees proposed in districts under Prayag zone, including Varanasi, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Amethi and Sultanpur, were reviewed in the meeting.

“Organisation will be our strength that will show the BJP the exit door in the upcoming elections,” U.P. Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said.

“The party will launch a campaign to connect with people and expose the BJP in the state,” UP Congress president Ajay Rai said.

The zonal reviews started with west and Braj zones on June 15, Bundelkhand zone on June 16, Poorvanchal zone on June 17, and Prayag zone on Thursday. The organisational restructuring or ‘Sangathan Srijan’ will continue till August 15, after which the selected office-bearers will undergo training in different zones/districts.

“The entire process is being carried out in line with Rahul Gandhi’s views on social justice. We are ensuring that every committee has fair representation from all sections, classes, and genders of society, so we can connect more effectively at the grassroots level,” Pande said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, former state general secretary Anil Yadav, former state vice-president Dinesh Singh and other leaders were present in the meeting.

Party leaders also celebrated Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi’s birthday by distributing fruits and food at Adarsh Kusth Ashram in Ashiyana, while a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the party office.

“During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi raised his voice for the poor, the oppressed, minorities, and backward communities. It gave people confidence in his leadership and the party,” Rai said.