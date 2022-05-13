UP consumer body for power tariff reduction
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) to reduce current power tariff by 7% every year for the next five years or lower the same by 35% in one financial year to adjust an amount of ₹22,045 crore that the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) overcharged from consumers in over more than a decade.
Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma reiterated the demand after UPPCL on Friday submitted its reply in the UPERC to his petition demanding reduction in power tariff. The UPPCL in its reply said it had moved the Appellate Tribunal against the commission’s proposal for lowering the tariff. It also argued that the petitioner had not given details of the amount that the UPPCL is supposed to pay back to consumers.
“Immediately after the UPPCL submitted its reply, we met UPPCL chairman RK Singh with details of the due amount and urged him to start proceedings to lower the tariff now,” Verma said. He said mere filing a case with the tribunal could not give any relief to the UPPCL unless the tribunal issued a stay order.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Bagga visits government school in Salem Tabri
Aam Aadmi Party MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Friday visited Chanan Devi Government Girls High School, Salem Tabri, to inspect the ongoing revamping project in the school. Principal Poonam Kali welcomed Bagga and presented an annual progress report to him. Bagga assured full financial support to the school authorities.
-
Phoolkali celebrates 10 years of freedom
Phoolkali celebrated a decade in freedom, after spending nearly 50 years as a begging elephant in Uttar Pradesh. Phoolkali was delighted to see the feast waiting for her when she returned from a dip in the river with her companions Maya and Emma. The two elephants have grown inseparable over time and Maya's companionship has played a significant role in Phoolkali's decade-long recovery journey, said the public relations officer for Wildlife SOS, Arnita Shandilya.
-
Ludhiana | GNKCW convocation: 457 degrees conferred
As many as 457 degrees were conferred to students during the convocation ceremony at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, on Friday. Degrees were awarded to students of BA, BCom, BCA , BBA and honours, along with post graduate students of MA (English), MCom, PGDMC and PGDCA. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former, MLA ( Amritsar North), graced the occasion as the chief guest.
-
Charbagh in Lucknow: Quiet by day, the melee returns after dusk
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is yet to come out with a fool proof plan to streamline traffic in Charbagh despite high court orders. Street vendors who remain absent from the road during the day return by evening, autorickshaws and buses continue to be parked haphazardly between Durgapuri and Charbagh: all due to a lack of monitoring by the authorities. Space for only 44 autorickshaws has been marked at the stand.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Cartoon City
The voluptuous fecundity of Mario Miranda, bristling with overcrowded trains, eateries, wedding pandals and street corners, featuring the flotsam and jetsam of familiar characters like the buxom Miss Nimbu Pani and Miss Fonseca and the odd, sly, street stray, each an essential part of the jigsaw that made up the throbbing city, especially its Southern -most tip; Laxman's browbeaten but stoic Common Man, (perhaps Mumbai's original man from Matunga?)
