Nadda meets anti reservation group

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Thursday reached out to a group demanding caste-based reservations in education and government jobs be replaced by income-based quotas, a week after the little-known group held a stir in Jantar Mantar that was attended by the group’s members Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak. ANI file

The government was represented by Union minister JP Nadda, who earlier held negotiations with Cockroach Janata Party leaders whose protest against paper leaks in July eventually resulted in the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Nadda posted on X referring to the meeting with the group that gathered for protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. However, he did not mention the demands put forth by the group nor did he elaborate on what transpired at the meeting.

“Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Shri Harsh Dubey, Shri Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Shri Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon,” he wrote.

The government had not indicated earlier that a meeting with the group had been scheduled.

A senior BJP leader said the government is keen to prevent the repetition of the CJP protest that stretched on for over 30 days. The standoff between the CJP and the government escalated after police used force against the group as it tried to march to Parliament on July 20.

“The government has already announced that it is engaging with students. Meeting with this group is part of the outreach planned to hear their concerns and address those…as Nadda ji himself said there will be a follow up meeting,” said the BJP leader quoted above.

Dubey said the interaction was positive.

“The Positive Initiative for the Welfare of All Society…Today, our team met with the honorable Shri J. P. Nadda Ji. During this time, there was a brief discussion with him regarding the demonstration that took place on August 21. This meeting is an important step towards dialogue. We will soon meet again with the honorable Nadda ji and strive to move forward with a positive and just decision in the interest of all society,” he said in a post on X.

Dubey went on to say that their objective is not against any section. “... but rather to democratically and peacefully present our views for equal opportunities, a just system, and necessary reforms in the national interest.”

Both the minister and Dubey indicated that further meetings may be on the cards.

The group which staged the ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ at Jantar Mantar wants quotas in public education and government jobs to be offered strictly on economic grounds, disability, or family status instead of caste. Currently there is a 27% quota for Backward Classes (OBC); 15% for Scheduled Castes; 7,5% for Scheduled Tribes (ST); and 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The anti-reservation stir comes ahead of assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, and has put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bind. The BJP is battling some anger from upper castes, its traditional vote bank.

HT previously reported that the government’s outreach towards Gen Z has set off concern within the party, with a section of leaders indicating that the government’s negotiations with the CJP that led to the resignation of Pradhan could pave the way for more protests and pressure groups.