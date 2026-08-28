Rise in vector-borne diseases exposes Pune civic health staff shortage

A surge in dengue and chikungunya cases has exposed a shortage of manpower in the city’s mosquito (vector)-borne diseases’ management and control programme, prompting the civic administration to expedite the appointment of 265 contractual workers. Dengue cases have risen sharply during the monsoon, with 410 suspected and 20 positive cases recorded in August alone as compared to 323 suspected and 12 positive cases last month. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale on Thursday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to complete the process of recruitment of the contractual workers on priority and deploy them first in areas where a higher number of cases has been reported.

According to the PMC report, the city has recorded 1,081 suspected dengue cases this year, 46 of which have tested positive. Dengue cases have risen sharply during the monsoon, with 410 suspected and 20 positive cases recorded in August alone as compared to 323 suspected and 12 positive cases last month. The city has also recorded 15 chikungunya cases, eight of which were reported in August alone. Additionally, one case of malaria has been reported this year.

The PMC has already filled 150 permanent posts for mosquito-control work. However, officials proposed hiring another 265 contractual workers to meet the manpower shortage, given the increase in the number of cases.

Bhimale questioned the delay in appointments, saying that the additional workforce should have already been in place before the monsoon. “Why was there a delay in appointing the required manpower and who is responsible for it?” Bhimale asked, as per the statement issued by the PMC.

The shortage of manpower has become a serious concern as mosquito-borne diseases continue to be reported from different parts of the city. Bhimale has directed officials to identify dengue and chikungunya hotspots, and intensify prevention and control measures in these areas.

The civic body has been carrying out inspections to identify mosquito breeding sites. It has issued 1,708 notices this year and imposed fines totalling around ₹2.65 lakh against breeding sites found on various premises.

However, Bhimale questioned the effectiveness of the campaign saying, “If dengue and chikungunya cases are continuing to rise despite such action, the effectiveness of the mosquito-control campaign also needs to be reviewed”.

He has directed officials to conduct a special drive across the identified hotspots to destroy mosquito breeding sites, increase surveillance, and undertake spraying wherever required. Senior civic officials have been asked to regularly review the work and ensure that the available manpower is deployed wherever most needed.