UP cops in 17 districts learn basic life support tricks
On the theme of ‘Each one, Save One’, the doctors of UP Orthopaedic Association on Monday organised training workshops for police to make them learn tricks of basic life support as they are among the first responders in case of accidents or any other incidents.
These workshops were organised in 17 districts including Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur. Other districts where similar workshops were organised were Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Mathura, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Etawah, Saharanpur, Sultanpur and Agra. The workshops were organised to observe ‘National Bone and Joint Day’.
UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said the state police, with the help of doctors’ association president Dr Ashish Kumar and secretary Dr Santosh Singh, are preparing an action plan to train all police personnel of UP-112 police response vehicles, traffic, Government Railway Police and PAC so that they could save lives of people while carrying out rescue operations in case of exigencies.
ABVP’s LU unit alleges anomalies in results, demand re-evaluation
Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Lucknow University Unit gave a memorandum to the controller of examinations of the Lucknow University to protest against the alleged irregularities in the BSc first semester examination results. ABVP activists claimed that a large number of students have been awarded zero marks in one or more papers in the BSc first semester examination results. Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said the university would soon issue a clarification.
PMC clears ₹6.24 crore for machine cleaning of public toilets
Pune Municipal Corporation has approved Rs6.24 crore for cleaning public and community toilets with the help of jetting machines. Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste department, said, “PMC used to clean public toilets manually. Following complaints over cleanliness, the civic body has decided to use jetting machines. Instead of monitoring the process centrally, zonal officers will float tender, hire agency and handle the project.”
NER pins hope on three women players for medal haul at CWG
The North Eastern Railway (NER) is hopeful that three of its women players representing India in the Commonwealth Games-2022 being organised at Birmingham, England would bring home medals. Athlete Priyanka Goswami would participate in 10km race walking on August 6. The three players of North Eastern Railway have brought many laurels to the country. Priyanka Goswami has many achievements to her credit. Weightlifter Punam Yadav in 76kg got bronze medal in 'Commonwealth Games-2014' held at Glasgow.
PMC appoints agency to run working women’s hostel at Baner
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to run working women's hostel at Baner with the help of Mahila Unnati Kendra, a non-profit organisation that works primarily in the domain of gender. The civic body will build it at Baner survey number 114/5 and 114/6/3. Three organisations participated after PMC invited expression of interest for the project. PMC will appoint an agency to run the residential hostel for five years.
Law student attacks classmate with knife on campus, arrested
LUCKNOW An LLB student of Amity University (Lucknow) was severely injured after allegedly being attacked by his classmate inside the class on Monday. The incident took place around 1pm. A student of BA, Sudhanshu Shekhar. Many other students, who were shocked after the incident, left the campus out of fear. The university, in a press statement, said Chandra Bhushan Bhardwaj of the same batch suffered neck and head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in the university's ambulance.
