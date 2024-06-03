UP DGP warns of stern action against those trying to disturb counting process

LUCKNOW UP director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Monday issued a stern warning against individuals planning to gather at counting centres on Tuesday (June 4), underscoring a zero-tolerance policy towards any attempts to disrupt law and order. Preparations underway at the Ramabai rally ground in Lucknow on Monday for the counting of votes. (HT Photo)

Counting of votes will start at 8am on Tuesday at 81 centres in 68 districts across Uttar Pradesh under the vigil of 93,000-strong force comprising PAC and central forces. As per the directives of Election Commission, there will be no victory processions and Section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed across the state, he said.

A social media team of the UP Police will keep tabs on all social media platforms in all districts, including seven police commissionerates, to counter any misinformation campaign, said officials.

“We have proof that some individuals are appealing to people to reach counting centres in large numbers. We have identified them, and stern action will be taken against those trying to disturb law and order,” Kumar told media persons at a joint press conference with additional chief secretary (home) Deepak Kumar.

“We also have names of such persons, and these will be shared at the right time,” he added.

The DGP said in 2022 assembly polls also some people had tried to disturb the counting of votes. According to authorities, no poll-related violence was reported from anywhere in the state across all seven phases of voting in the state.

“Local Intelligence Units are on alert. We are keeping a tab on social media also to check propagation of any misinformation campaign,” he said.

At sensitive counting centres, the DGP said: “There is no one criterion to decide such centres. It depends on the candidate, districts, history and other factors.”

Kumar informed about specific measures taken by the police to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process. He said 160 deputy commissioners/ASPs, 476 asst police commissioners/DSPs, 2,248 inspectors, 12,883 S-Is, 20,876 women constables, 50,697 constables and 6,149 home guards across 81 counting locations had been deployed.

Around 145 companies of the CAPF and 102 companies of the PAC were also deployed. In all, around 93,000 police personnel will be deployed for the smooth counting process.

“A three-tier security layer will be there at counting centres. The CAPF is deployed in the innermost layer, PAC/district police force in the inner layer and the district police force along with supplementary forces in the outer layer,” said the DGP.

“Only authorised personnel will be allowed entry to the counting center,” he added. Traffic cops will also be deployed outside counting centres to avoid traffic congestions, said Kumar.

Fire brigades, ambulances, medical teams, reserve teams, and extra QRT will also be deployed at sensitive locations across the state with continuous patrolling by UP112 PRV vehicles.

“Due to intense heatwave, adequate provisions of drinking water, shade, and other necessary amenities have been made at counting centres,” said the DGP.