‘UP discoms getting 13K crore to improve power infra under RDSS’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), 29 packages worth 13,632.24 crore are being provided to all five discoms in Uttar Pradesh to improve round-the-clock power supply to users, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), meanwhile, issued directions to discoms asking them to immediately implement the law on compensation to consumers in the event of discoms’ failure to provide time-bound services to consumers.
“Project work has also started in all five discoms with this amount. An amount of 3,842.41 crore is allotted for the eight clusters under Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited; a provision of 3,303.70 crore has been made for the seven clusters of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited,” the official said.

There is a provision of 2,764.33 crore for six clusters of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and 3,247.07 crore for all seven clusters of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. Apart from this, 474.73 crore has been allotted to KESCo, Kanpur, the spokesman added.

The RDSS seeks to reduce technical and commercial losses by 12 to 15 per cent by 2024-25; the average supply cost-average revenue recovery (ACS-ARR) has been targeted to be brought down to zero by the same period. The scheme also aims to strengthen and renovate the power distribution system, and ensure uninterrupted supply of quality power to the consumers.

The commission issued directions after UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parisahd chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma met UPERC chief RP Singh and complained to him that discoms were not implementing SoPs with regard to the compensation law.

