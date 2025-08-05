UP excise revenue rises 18% to 18,583.19 crore till July

The state has earned a revenue of ₹18,583.19 crore till July in the financial year 2025-26. This is ₹2,846.90 crore (18.09%) more than the ₹15,736.29 crore collected during the same period in 2024-25, Nitin Agarwal, the Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for excise and prohibition, said. Nitin Agarwal, the Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for excise and prohibition. (File Photo)

In July 2025 alone, the state earned ₹4,354.28 crore, an increase of ₹401.75 crore compared to ₹3,952.53 crore earned in July 2024. The revenue target till July 2025 was ₹19,200 crore, against which the state has achieved 96.79% of the target.

Agarwal further said that till July 2025, a total of 39,495 cases related to the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illegal liquor were registered in the state. During this period, 10.60 lakh litres of illicit liquor were seized. Police arrested 7,399 individuals involved in illegal liquor trade, out of which 1,426 were sent to jail. Authorities also seized 54 vehicles used in smuggling, he added.

In comparison, during the same period in the previous financial year 2024-25, as many as 36,184 such cases were registered, 9.64 lakh litres of illegal liquor were recovered, 8,345 people were arrested, 2,437 sent to jail and 67 vehicles were seized.

The second special enforcement campaign of 10 days was conducted from July 15 to 24. Under this campaign, 3,432 cases were registered and 84,972 litres of illegal liquor were recovered. Besides, 703 individuals involved in the illegal liquor business were arrested and 129 accused were sent to jail. A total of seven vehicles transporting the liquor were seized, the minister said.