UP expressway speed limit to be capped at 80 kmph

As dense fog wreaks havoc on expressways across the state, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has decided to cut down the speed limit on them from the existing 120 kmph to 80 kmph. (For representation)

Uttar Pradesh has the largest network of expressways in the country.

The new speed limit is likely to be enforced soon on all expressways in the state. It will be in force till February 15.

The decision comes in the wake of a series of accidents on expressways in the state on Tuesday.

UPEIDA has also decided to apprise commuters at all toll plazas about fog with the help of public address system. Commuters will be apprised about how dense is fog ahead on the roads.

“UPEIDA has rolled out several measures to check accidents on expressways. The process has already begun,” said Rajesh Pandey, nodal officer, road safety and security, UPEIDA.

UPEIDA has also decided to put up red reflector tapes on vehicles, especially large trucks and trailers for enhancing nighttime visibility in fog on expressways.

These tapes use high-intensity materials that reflect light, acting as a safety backup in fog conditions.

It has also been decided to refurbish yellow and white strips on expressways. These strips (markings) are essential in fog as they provide crucial visual guidance to drivers to stay within their land and avoid collisions.

Several measures are already in place on all expressways.

At every five km, two petrol cars and two safety vehicles are stationed. A crane and a hydra are in place at every 50 km on expressways.