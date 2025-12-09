UP farmer killed in wild elephants’ attack near Dudhwa in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 45-year-old farmer was killed by a herd of wild elephants at Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Gulra village in Majhgain forest range of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night, said forest officials. The incident occurred in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Gulra village in Majhgain forest range of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. (For Representation)

His two fellow villagers somehow managed to escape the wrath of the wild tuskers. The mutilated body of the deceased identified as Ram Bahadur was recovered on Tuesday morning from the sugarcane fields.

As per reports, Ram Bahadur, along with two other farmers Lalta and Sushil, was keeping vigil over their crops following the movements of wild elephants near the sugarcane field of Gulra village when a herd of about a dozen elephants entered the field and started eating the crop.

Sighting the herd, the farmers raised alarm and attempted to chase them away. It could not be ascertained as to what agitated the wild tuskers. However, they furiously charged at the farmers in which Ram Bahadur was killed while the other two escaped.

Confirming the incident, Dr H Rajamohan, field director, DTR, said frequent reports about wild elephants coming to Dudhwa forests from neighbouring Nepal forests were being received. These wild elephants damaged the standing sugarcane and other crops in human habitations along the forest areas.

He further said in view of this, special patrolling teams had been deployed to monitor the movements of the wild elephants and keep them away from agricultural areas. Dr H Rajamohan said local farmers assisted the department as volunteers in monitoring the wild animal movements.

Expressing grief over the farmer’s death, he said the aggrieved family would be given compensation as per the rules. The DTR field director also appealed to the public to remain alert and said patrolling in the area would be further intensified.

Leopard’s carcass recovered

Meanwhile, the carcass of an adult leopard was recovered from a sugarcane field near Divantanda village in Bhira range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Tuesday. Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone confirmed it.

She added that the exact cause of the leopard’s death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, local forest officials, who recovered the carcass, said the nature of injuries on the leopard’s body indicated attack from some other wild animal.