U.P.: Forensic science students visit ‘crime scenes’ on Lucknow University campus

Three teams of students of MSc forensic science, anthropology department, University of Lucknow (LU), carried out a mock drill of a crime situation on Thursday. As part of the activity, three virtual crime scenes were prepared on the campus to demonstrate how to carry out investigations on the basis of physical evidence. Lucknow University students carrying out a mock drill on the university campus on March 3. (Sourced)

The process of investigation of a crime situation by a team was demonstrated at Lucknow University near Lal Baradari. The investigation featured a murder and hit-and-run incident. Two ‘dead bodies’, one with a bullet mark on the neck and the other with a hit-and-run display, had been put there.

Another team carried out a mock drill on crime situation at Chandrasekhar Park. It was related to honour killing and witchcraft. In that, a girl and a boy were ‘murdered’ by their relatives. The third team tried to display the crime scene in seminar hall of anthropology department.

The scene was of a robbery and a murder. It displayed primary and secondary crime scenes. The faculty from forensic science Saurabh Pratap Singh told students about the importance of the crime scene investigation and talked about the tools and techniques used during the investigation.

The criminal justice system investigates and gives decisive punishment for any crime on the basis of physical evidence. Therefore, physical evidence has a significant role in crime scene management. The importance of crime scene management is to establish the possible attempted crime and identify the accountable person. This is carefully done by documenting the conditions at the crime scene.

This investigation plays a significant role in the potential to acknowledge and properly collect the physical evidence that determines both solving and prosecuting violent crimes by the courts. The students of forensic science successfully presented the activity and explained about the scientific techniques used. The activity was performed in the presence of students and teachers of the LU.

Singh said criminal activities can be checked with the help of advanced equipment and techniques. Assistant professor Abhimanyu Harshey said the criminal justice system has an important role and called it an integral part of a healthy society. He talked about providing systematic information of criminal investigation and its importance.

Assistant professor Akash Kumar highlighted the significance of crime scene investigation and management and said, “It is a serious topic of discussion. Through this activity, teachers and students made an attempt to explain the scientific methods and their concepts that are used in crime scene investigation and management.

Vice chancellor of LU Prof Alok Kumar Rai said practical and experimental education has an immense role in forensic science. Head of LU’s anthropology department, Keya Pandey, said the university is committed to developing and producing skilled and qualified human resources. She added that to conduct such activities, unrelenting and successful attempts will be made.