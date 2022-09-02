U.P. gears up to celebrate 2023 Int’l Year of Millet in a big way

In line with the PM’s vision to make production of millets a mass movement, the U.P. government is gearing up to celebrate the International Year of Millets in 2023 in a grand way, a government spokesman said.

The government has decided to distribute free seeds to farmers with a view to expanding the area of millet cultivation in the state, the spokesman added. On India’s proposal, the United Nations (UN) has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

In his recent monthly interaction “Mann Ki Baat”, PM Modi said millets were being categorised as a super food. “Along with focusing on research and innovation related to this, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are being encouraged so that production can be increased,” the PM said.

“In this regard, U.P. plans to hold several programmes in the state to popularise millet and other nutri-cereals. The action plan of the International Year of Millets 2023 focuses on strategies to enhance production, consumption, export, and branding, among others,” the spokesman said.

In the proposed action plan, the government will focus on increasing the cultivation area, production and productivity of millets. U.P., he pointed out, already ranked second in the country in the production of millets, including jowar, bajra, kodo and sanwa among others. About 1800 tonnes of millets are produced in the state which is 19.69% of the total production of millets in the country.

Sharing the plans of celebrations, the spokesman said information would be disseminated through road shows, hoardings, wall painting among others to farmers to create awareness. Furthermore, National Coarse Cereals Day will also be organised at state, district and block levels.

“A two-day state-wide workshop will be organised in which 250 farmers will be given training in the cultivation of coarse cereals and for the maintenance and value addition of the produce,” he said.

Under the National Food Security Mission scheme, Kisan Mela will be organised in all 24 districts. Over 500 farmers will participate in each mela. He said arrangements had been made for direct communication between farmers and scientists.

“About 1000 farmers and local citizens will be carrying flags and banners on road along with posters giving information about the use of millet,” he said. Training will also be organised in each district in which 50 farmers will participate. They will be trained in the cultivation of coarse cereals.