U.P. gets 19,858 cr for rail development, 18 times UPA’s 5-year budget: Min

The Centre has allocated ₹19,858 crore for railway development in Uttar Pradesh for 2025-26, marking an 18-fold increase from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era (2009-14), railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday. 5,200 km of railway tracks have been laid in UP over the past decade: Railway minister (Sourced)

Addressing journalists via video conferencing, he detailed the investment alongside general managers and divisional railway managers of northern, north-central, and northeast railways.

Vaishnaw credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the boost, stating that a total investment of ₹1.04 lakh crore is driving rapid progress in double-line expansion, third-line projects, and Amrit Bharat station upgrades across the state.

“5,200 km of railway tracks have been laid in UP over the past decade—exceeding the total railway network length of Switzerland or Belgium,” he added.

As part of modernisation efforts, 157 stations are being developed as Amrit stations. 14 Vande Bharat trains currently operate across 20 districts, with stoppages at 25 stations, while the Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express halts at 10 stations in U.P, the railway minister further said.

Vaishnaw said that the Kavach safety system is being implemented across 4,800 km of the state’s rail network, with full deployment targeted within six years.

Meanwhile, Northeast railway general manager Saumya Mathur confirmed that Gorakhpur Junction’s redevelopment will be completed in three years.