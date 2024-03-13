 UP government approves 4% increase in DA - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP government approves 4% increase in DA

UP government approves 4% increase in DA

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 07:51 PM IST

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary (finance), the DA to be paid w. e. f. January 1, 2024, will be equivalent to 50% of the basic salary of employees

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government has approved an increase of 4% in the dearness allowance payable to all employees and teachers of aided institutions/technical institutes etc, with effect from January 1, 2024.

About 14 lakh employees and teachers will benefit from the state government’s decision. (File Photo)
According to an order issued by additional chief secretary (finance) Deepak Kumar, the DA to be paid w. e. f. January 1, 2024, will be equivalent to 50% of the basic salary of employees. The revised DA will be paid to employees and teachers with the salary March 2024.

Kumar said the increased DA will cause an additional burden of 215 crore per month on the state exchequer.

About 14 lakh employees and teachers will benefit from the state government’s decision. Uttar Pradesh State Employees’ Joint Council president JN Tiwari said his organisation has expressed gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the decision.

