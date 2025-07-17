U.P. govt apprises HC: Police to stay off disputed properties sans court nod

The Uttar Pradesh government apprised the Allahabad high court that it will formulate statewide guidelines restraining police officers from visiting disputed properties under litigation without prior permission from the court and from directly contacting advocates involved in such cases. The U.P. government informed the Allahabad high court that it will formulate statewide guidelines. (For representation)

The submission came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning alleged encroachments on Gaon Sabha land in a village in Jaunpur district. The 90-year-old petitioner had accused local police personnel of threatening him to withdraw the petition. His counsel further alleged that his residence was raided by the police.

During a hearing on July 15, the superintendent of police (SP), Jaunpur, stated that two officers had been suspended pending an inquiry. Show-cause notices were also issued to other personnel allegedly involved in the matter.

During the course of hearing, justice JJ Munir was apprised by additional advocate general Manish Goyal that the state government would require ten days to formulate similar guidelines on a pan-state basis, applicable across all districts. The court, in its order dated July 15, granted ten days to both the state government and the Jaunpur SP to file further affidavits. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on July 28.