 U.P. govt collected ₹2,813 cr more revenue in Feb this year - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. govt collected 2,813 cr more revenue in Feb this year

U.P. govt collected 2,813 cr more revenue in Feb this year

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 05, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The state govt collected a revenue of ₹17,742.67 crore last month. Its collections were ₹14,928.79 crore made in the corresponding month in 2023

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed an increase of 2,813.88 crore in its revenue collections in February 2024. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, briefing media persons, said the state government collected a revenue of 17,742.67 crore, 77.5 percent of the target of 22,888.79 crore in February 2024.

The U.P. government collected a tax revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,73,381.51 crore till February 29. (For Representation)
The U.P. government collected a tax revenue of 1,73,381.51 crore till February 29. (For Representation)

Its collections were 14,928.79 crore made in the corresponding month in 2023. This included the state government’s tax collections of 17,351.59 crore in February 2024 against the collections of 14,619.64 crore made under the same head in the same month in 2023. Its tax collections were 77.5 of the month’s targets of 22,388.79 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Its non-tax revenue, mainly including minor minerals and mining, was 391.08 crore in February 2024. This was 78.2 percent of the target for the month of 500 crore and 81.93 crore more than the sum of 309.15 crore collected as non-tax revenue in the same month last year.

Khanna said the state government’s tax revenue included collections of 8,735.81 crore made from GST/VAT last month (February 2024). He said a sum of 681.51 crore was collected from excise, 576.18 crore from stamps and registration and 958.61 crore from transport.

Similarly, the state government’s total tax collections from April 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024 also have gone up. The state government collected a tax revenue of 1,73,381.51 crore till February 29. It was 73.3 percent of the target of 2,36,595.31 crore for the period of first 11 months of 2023-2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On