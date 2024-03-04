U.P. govt collected 2,813 cr more revenue in Feb this year

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed an increase of ₹2,813.88 crore in its revenue collections in February 2024. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, briefing media persons, said the state government collected a revenue of ₹17,742.67 crore, 77.5 percent of the target of ₹22,888.79 crore in February 2024. The U.P. government collected a tax revenue of ₹ 1,73,381.51 crore till February 29. (For Representation)

Its collections were ₹14,928.79 crore made in the corresponding month in 2023. This included the state government’s tax collections of ₹17,351.59 crore in February 2024 against the collections of ₹14,619.64 crore made under the same head in the same month in 2023. Its tax collections were 77.5 of the month’s targets of ₹22,388.79 crore.

Its non-tax revenue, mainly including minor minerals and mining, was ₹391.08 crore in February 2024. This was 78.2 percent of the target for the month of ₹500 crore and ₹81.93 crore more than the sum of ₹309.15 crore collected as non-tax revenue in the same month last year.

Khanna said the state government’s tax revenue included collections of ₹8,735.81 crore made from GST/VAT last month (February 2024). He said a sum of ₹681.51 crore was collected from excise, ₹576.18 crore from stamps and registration and ₹958.61 crore from transport.

Similarly, the state government’s total tax collections from April 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024 also have gone up. The state government collected a tax revenue of ₹1,73,381.51 crore till February 29. It was 73.3 percent of the target of ₹2,36,595.31 crore for the period of first 11 months of 2023-2024.