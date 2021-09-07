UP govt committed to doubling farmers’ income: Minister

State minister for horticulture and agriculture marketing, Sriram Chauhan, on Monday said that the state government was committed to doubling farmers’ income and ensuring a good price for their crops.

Addressing the gathering at an awareness programme organised by the Uttar Pradesh chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Arthur D Little, Chauhan said: “Farmers are backbone of the country’s economy. The state government is working towards making farmers’ income double.”

The minister further stressed on using latest techniques in horticulture for increasing crops’ production.

The programme was organised to educate farmers and other stakeholders about latest innovations and technological advancements in the field of horticulture to help improve their crop productivity and enhance farmer incomes.

On the occasion, Chauhan also felicitated farmers.

In the workshop, Alok Ranjan, former chief secretary, UP, stressed on associating farmers with entrepreneurs so that farmers were able to find good market and price for their crops.

Lalit Khaitan, chairman, UP Chapter, PHD chamber, said: “Last year when economy of the state was badly disrupted, agriculture was one sector which saved the state and contributed significantly to the economy.”

Uttar Pradesh has made tremendous advancement in food production, he added.

Mukesh Singh, senior advisor, PHD chamber, UP chapter, assured farmers all support from the PHD chamber.

Anjani Kumar Srivastava, MD, HOFED, informed that UP State Horticultural Co-operative Marketing Federation (HOFED) has several units across the state and more than 300 farmers’ groups were directly linked to the federation.

Baljit Singh, deputy director, department of Horticulture and Food Processing, Kanpur, apprised the gathering about various schemes and subsidies of the department of Horticulture and Food Processing, Uttar Pradesh government.