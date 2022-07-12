U.P. govt docs raise question over data mgmt in their transfers

The Provincial Medical Service Association (PMSA), a body of government doctors working in the state, has written a letter to the director general, medical health, pointing towards an “error” in show cause notices issued to the hospitals regarding transfer of doctors.

“The show cause notices have asked head of various hospitals why names of dental wing doctors were forwarded for transfer when they do not come under Provincial Medical Service (PMS). The dental wing doctors also come under PMS. Besides, the data has been compiled by technical support units (TSUs) and monitoring is done by office of director administration. Hence, their version should also be taken and brought to the notice of the deputy chief minister (Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio),” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary, PMSA, in the letter.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has sought a report on alleged anomalies in transfers of doctors across the state. Over 250 government doctors have applied with health directorate stating their transfers were either incorrect or pleaded cancellation of the same on humanitarian ground.