File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI )
lucknow news

UP govt faces teething troubles on way to paperless budget

  • The newly-built ‘budget app’ remains unavailable on devices on the first day of the three-day training for Uttar Pradesh legislators.
By Umesh Raghuvanshi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:16 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government’s ambitious plan to become the first state to present a paperless budget for 2021-2022 faced some teething troubles with its newly built budget app ‘Uttar Pradesh Sarkar Ka Budget’ being unavailable on devices on the first day of the three-day training for legislators on Friday.

Most of the legislators, however, called the first day of the training a great learning experience and a good beginning. They hoped the app will be available soon.

“We had a wonderful learning session. We learnt about using the iPad on Friday. We may, however, have to come for more training sessions on Saturday and Sunday to learn more. The budget app was not available on Friday. We have been told about the use of the app that is likely to be available on Saturday,” said Puran Prakash, MLA from Mathura.

“We had a good learning experience. We will come again for more sessions in the next two days. This is useful,” said Devendra Pratap Singh from Kasganj and Virendra Singh.

Some legislators said they have been told about the use of National e-Vidhan and the budget app as well. A legislator said one session was not enough, adding that the budget app could not be downloaded on Friday.

“A meeting has been now convened on the issue and hopefully the app will be available by Saturday,” said another legislator.

A functionary of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) said the app should be available on the iOS platform by Saturday.

“We are sure this will be done by Saturday. About seven to eight legislators had android devices. The app was downloaded on their devices. The budget app will be available on iOS platform too by Saturday,” said the functionary.

The state government had asked all legislators to buy iPads (iOS platform) to enable them to learn the use of the device to pave the way for the presentation of a paperless budget in the budget session of state legislature commencing from February 18.

An amount of 50,000 will be reimbursed to them on the production of the receipt. The state government proposes to present the annual budget for 2021-2022 on February 22.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna used the occasion to convey gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for making the devices available to ministers and legislators. He said after learning the use of the device, the legislators will be ready for a paperless budget and also proceedings of the legislature.

Khanna said more use of technology would lead to progress. He added that the legislators would be imparted training in six shifts in three days and that the last session has been reserved for members of the Upper House. Members would learn the use of the device to receive information, make comments and forward the same to appropriate levels for action.

Some opposition leaders had said that the BJP opposed the use of computers earlier (when they were introduced). Khanna responded by saying that he cannot comment on such observations as he was not there. He said he had invited leaders of all parties and legislators to learn the use of technology.

