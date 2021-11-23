UP govt likely to rename Yamuna Expressway after former PM Vajpayee

The political slugfest over expressways in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of next year's assembly elections, may intensify in the coming days as the Yogi Adityanath-led state government is likely to rename the Yamuna Expressway after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the new name on November 25, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

If indeed renamed after the late former PM, the expressway will not be the first project in Uttar Pradesh to bear the name of the co-founder of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In November 2018, nearly three months after Vajpayee's demise, the Yogi government renamed the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in the state capital Lucknow as ‘Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium.’

Since March 2017, when the current BJP government came to power in UP, it has changed names of several towns and railway stations, including renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. In its most recent move, on October 23, the ruling dispensation rechristened the Faizabad Railway Junction as Ayodhya Cantt.

The six-lane Yamuna Expressway, which has a length of 165 kilometres, was inaugurated on August 9, 2012, by then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Its construction began in 2007 under the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government led by then CM Mayawati. The route connects Greater Noida with Agra, and is thus also sometimes known as the ‘Taj Expressway.’