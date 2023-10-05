News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. govt revenue earnings continue to rise

U.P. govt revenue earnings continue to rise

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 05, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Its total tax revenue earnings in the first six months of 2023-2024 (April 1 to September 30, 2023) were ₹89,039.08 crore

The Uttar Pradesh government’s revenue earnings witnessed an upward trend again with its collections going up by 1,632.53 crore from 12,206.84 crore in September 2022-2023 to 13,839.37 crore in the corresponding month in 2023-2024.

The UP govt’s revenue earnings witnessed an upward trend again with its collections going up by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,632.53 crore. (For Representation)
The UP govt’s revenue earnings witnessed an upward trend again with its collections going up by 1,632.53 crore. (For Representation)

Its total tax revenue earnings in the first six months of 2023-2024 (April 1 to September 30, 2023) were 89,039.08 crore. This was 71.9 percent of the target of 1,23,819.67 crore for the same six-month period. Speaking to media persons, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government received goods and services tax (GST) and value added tax (VAT) of 7,405.30 crore, which was 65.8 percent of the target of 1,12,46.08 crore.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said the state government, however, received additional revenue of 490.48 crore in September 2023 against the collections made under the head in the same month in 2022. Khanna also said the state government received a sum of 3,253.37 crore from excise which was 81.3 percent of the target of 4,000 crore.

He said it received 2,182.96 crore from stamps and registration this year against 1,978.84 crore received in the same month in 2022. The minister said the earnings from transport were 785.72 crore this year against the earnings of 593.32 crore under the same head in 2022.

He said the state government thus received a tax revenue of 1,36,27.35 crore. This was 72 percent of the target of 1,89,22.08 crore for the month. It received additional tax revenue of 1,603.99 crore against the amount received in the same month in 2022. Its non-tax revenue receipts were 212.02 crore against earnings of 183.48 crore in the same month in 2022.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out