 UP govt to collaborate with IITR for enhanced disaster management - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt to collaborate with IITR for enhanced disaster management

UP govt to collaborate with IITR for enhanced disaster management

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 14, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The MoU will be signed between the relief commissioner’s office and IIT Roorkee on the instructions of CM Adityanath with the aim to minimise casualties and shift people to safe places before the disaster strikes.

In a move aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness and mitigation efforts, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) for enhanced disaster management. The MoU will be signed between the relief commissioner’s office and IIT Roorkee on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath with the aim to minimise casualties and shift people to safe places before the disaster strikes.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (HT File)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

Under the proposed collaboration, IIT Roorkee’s seasoned professionals will impart specialised training to personnel at the relief commissioner’s office, equipping them with advanced skills and techniques in disaster management. Additionally, the institute will conduct comprehensive research to identify the root causes of prevalent disasters, enabling proactive measures to be implemented.

The impending MoU signifies a significant step towards fortifying the state’s resilience against natural calamities over the next five years, during which IIT Roorkee’s experts will spearhead critical research initiatives and capacity-building exercises, according to a UP government press release.

Moreover, IIT Roorkee’s involvement extends beyond disaster management to include assistance in land consolidation matters, said relief commissioner GS Naveen. Leveraging their technical acumen, experts from the institution will facilitate the resolution of land consolidation disputes, offering invaluable support in surveying and land measurement activities, he pointed out.

Through workshops, seminars, and training programs, this collaborative endeavor aims to foster innovation and develop bespoke solutions tailored to UP’s unique challenges. The MoU framework ensures equitable distribution of intellectual property rights, further enhancing the partnership’s transparency and effectiveness in driving sustainable disaster risk reduction measures.

