UP govt to present second supplementary budget on December 17

LUCKNOW The UP government will present its second supplementary budget for 2024-2025 in the state legislative assembly here on the second day of the winter session on December 17. The business advisory committee of the House would also meet on December 15 to give final touches to the agenda of the House. (Pic for representation)

The state government had got supplementary demands of grants for ₹12209.92 crore passed in the monsoon session of the state legislature that ended on August 1.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has convened an all-party meeting on December 15 to seek cooperation of leaders of all political parties in smooth conduct of business of the House.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna and leaders of major political parties are expected to attend the meeting. The business advisory committee of the House would also meet on December 15 to give final touches to the agenda of the House.

According to the assembly’s proposed programme, the state government proposes to carry out legislative business as well during the winter session and nine ordinances, issued after the Monsoon session, would be placed on the floor of the House.

Various ordinances to be tabled include four relating to setting up private universities, an ordinance (amendment) about state’s sports university and an ordinance (amendment) about Cow Service Commission. The state government would also table some of the bills cleared by the cabinet recently.