UP Guv inspires girl students: ‘Work against dowry system, child marriage and social evils’

Twelve meritorious students and teachers of Saraswati Balika Vidyalaya, Suryakund, Gorakhpur, paid a courtesy visit to governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhawan here on Saturday. UP governor Anandiben Patel interacting with girl students at Raj Bhawan, Lucknow, on Saturday (HT Photo)

On this occasion, the students asked questions of the governor on various subjects. The governor answered their queries and inspired the students to adopt hard work, self-confidence and positive thinking. She said that girls can make their strong and meaningful identity in society through education and skill development.

While giving information about the government’s schemes for the development of girls, the governor said that the government is providing facilities like uniforms, scholarships, higher education at low fees etc. to girl students. She inspired girls to become self-reliant through agriculture, research, start-ups and skill development training.

On vocational training, she said that the government is providing loans and grants at low interest rates, so that women can easily start employment and business.

Sharing her experience of Gujarat, she mentioned schemes like stamp duty waiver, bank loan facility, “Drone Didi” and “Lakhpati Didi” for women. On the state’s goal, she said that it is the responsibility of the youth to realise the Prime Minister’s resolve of a developed India. If everyone works together on this goal, then India will not only develop but will again become a world leader.

She described the Nari Vandan Act as an example of women’s empowerment and said that real empowerment will be possible only when daughters and mothers will get respect in the house and an environment of equality and sensitivity is created. On the fees of higher education, she said that the society will have to change its thinking and give priority to education instead of unnecessary expenses.

Describing women’s safety as everyone’s responsibility, she called upon girl students to come forward against dowry system, child marriage and social evils. On the participation of youth in politics, she said that active participation in the work of the family as well as society is essential.