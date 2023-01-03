Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. Homeopathy Board: Verification of infra, facilities in institutes ordered

U.P. Homeopathy Board: Verification of infra, facilities in institutes ordered

lucknow news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The Homeopathic Medicine Board Uttar Pradesh has initiated a verification process for all institutes running diploma courses in homeopathy in the state

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Homeopathic Medicine Board Uttar Pradesh has initiated a verification process for all institutes running diploma courses in homeopathy in the state. The aim is to bring uniformity in teaching standards in these institutions.

“We have 234 institutes running various courses. We are getting physical verification done for all these institutes focusing on infrastructure and teaching staff,” said Vinay Kumar Tripathi, registrar of the board.

The physical verification is being done with the help of local/district administration where the institute is located.

The Homeopathic Medicine Board has provided the district administration with details of institutes running courses such as pharmacy in homeopathy.

The district administration is verifying the details provided by the homeopathy board at each college in the respective district. Any discrepancy is being reported.

“A shortfall in prescribed standards will call for action including suspension of admission for the current year. Such institutes will be given time to improve and then take admissions,” said Tripathi.

“Since the district administration has been assigned the task, officials will thoroughly observe both infrastructure and teaching staff,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

A verification drive across the state will ensure that the minimum required standards are followed at each institute and those not following the standards will be debarred from taking admissions, once the report comes, said Tripathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out