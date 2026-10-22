UP human rights panel asks PAC chief to examine recruit’s death during PET

The Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has directed the state’s Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) chief to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of police recruitment candidate Atul Kumar during a physical efficiency test (PET) in Ghaziabad and take necessary action in accordance with the law. For representation only (Sourced)

The Commission registered the case on October 7 following a complaint by Delhi-based social activist Krishna Rajput.

According to Commission records, Atul Kumar was a resident of Karab village under Mahavan police station in Mathura district.

In an order dated October 12, 2026, the Commission forwarded a copy of the complaint to the director general of police (DGP), PAC, Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow, directing him to look into the matter and take necessary steps as per rules.

The Commission clarified that the concerned officer should take action at his level in accordance with the law.

Reportedly, Atul Kumar, 27, and Vivek Kumar, 23, died within a short span of time during the physical efficiency test conducted for UP Police recruitment at the 47th Battalion PAC campus in Govindpuram, Ghaziabad.

The Commission’s directive calls for examining the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s death and taking action as required under the law. The order does not specify any particular action against an individual or official.

The incident has also brought attention to the arrangements for candidates’ safety during physically demanding recruitment tests, including the availability of medical teams, ambulances and emergency care at test venues.

The case concerns the circumstances of Kumar’s death during the recruitment process. The Commission has asked the PAC chief to examine the complaint and proceed in accordance with the applicable rules.