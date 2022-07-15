U.P. iIndustrial development dept sets 6-month target

Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Thursday that after achieving the target set under the 100- day action plan, the department had set the target for the next six months. The officers had been directed to complete all the projects on schedule, he said.

Addressing a review meeting on Thursday, Nandi said in the next few months, the construction work of Ganga Expressway would start. The department would also identify new expressway routes for the expansion of e-way network in the state.

The department would also promulgate new industrial policy, new electric vehicle policy and revised warehousing and logistics policy, revised defence and aerospace units and employment promotion policy within six months, he said.

To promote the use of electric vehicles in the state, a new electric vehicle policy would be brought soon. The industrial development department had held discussions with the industries in June. A new policy was being drafted on the basis of the suggestions given by the industry and other stake -holders.

Additional chief secretary, industrial development, Arvind Kumar said the use of electric vehicles would be promoted in 11 municipal areas of the state. Later, it would be implemented in the entire state. Warehousing and logistics policy would also be implemented soon, he said.

The six-month goals set by the department include initiating action for purchase of 500 hectares of land for the development of industrial clusters along the expressways, starting the process of allotment of 150 acres of land by completing the infrastructure facilities for the establishment of industrial units in Mega Food Park, Baheri district, Bareilly, preparation of DPR for Logistics Hub and Heritage City, to give possession of the land to the allottees by completing the infrastructure facilities in apparel park and toy park, publication of plan for land allotment in Data Centre Park being developed by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and initiating the process of land acquisition for setting up of electronics manufacturing cluster in an area of ​​1,000 acres in YEIDA, he said.

Film City

Industrial Development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said, there was only one bid for NOIDA Film City that had been rejected. Proposals had been sent to film and entertainment companies to promote the Film City. Major studios were being contacted so that tenders could be made accordingly. The tender for Film City would be floated once again, he said.