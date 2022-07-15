U.P. iIndustrial development dept sets 6-month target
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Thursday that after achieving the target set under the 100- day action plan, the department had set the target for the next six months. The officers had been directed to complete all the projects on schedule, he said.
Addressing a review meeting on Thursday, Nandi said in the next few months, the construction work of Ganga Expressway would start. The department would also identify new expressway routes for the expansion of e-way network in the state.
The department would also promulgate new industrial policy, new electric vehicle policy and revised warehousing and logistics policy, revised defence and aerospace units and employment promotion policy within six months, he said.
To promote the use of electric vehicles in the state, a new electric vehicle policy would be brought soon. The industrial development department had held discussions with the industries in June. A new policy was being drafted on the basis of the suggestions given by the industry and other stake -holders.
Additional chief secretary, industrial development, Arvind Kumar said the use of electric vehicles would be promoted in 11 municipal areas of the state. Later, it would be implemented in the entire state. Warehousing and logistics policy would also be implemented soon, he said.
The six-month goals set by the department include initiating action for purchase of 500 hectares of land for the development of industrial clusters along the expressways, starting the process of allotment of 150 acres of land by completing the infrastructure facilities for the establishment of industrial units in Mega Food Park, Baheri district, Bareilly, preparation of DPR for Logistics Hub and Heritage City, to give possession of the land to the allottees by completing the infrastructure facilities in apparel park and toy park, publication of plan for land allotment in Data Centre Park being developed by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and initiating the process of land acquisition for setting up of electronics manufacturing cluster in an area of 1,000 acres in YEIDA, he said.
Film City
Industrial Development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said, there was only one bid for NOIDA Film City that had been rejected. Proposals had been sent to film and entertainment companies to promote the Film City. Major studios were being contacted so that tenders could be made accordingly. The tender for Film City would be floated once again, he said.
Proposal for 7 new hostels for OBC students sent to Centre: Minister
Narendra Kashyap, minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and divyangjan empowerment said that project for seven new hostels has been prepared and sent to the Central government for approval. “ISO-9001:2015 certificates have been obtained for 9 out of 18 Bachpan Day Care centres. A special stadium has been started at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and also artificial limb transplant and rehabilitation centre has also been started here,” said the minister.
Panchkula MLA for displaying fees at common service centres
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday directed that a list of various services along with fees be displayed in front of all common service centres (CSCs) in the district to ensure transparency. Gupta gave these directions during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held under the chairmanship of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria at mini secretariat in Panchkula.
Corn pizza lovers beat up chef in city
A 24-year-old cook, working for Domino's Pizza was allegedly assaulted by three people late in the evening on Wednesday outside an outlet at Colaba market after Akash Rathod was unable to serve one of them Golden Corn Pizza. Akash Rathod suffered head injuries and was rushed to St George Hospital. “The accused called two more friends, had a chicken pizza at the store, and left,” said a police officer from Colaba police station.
Resident on protest outside Ludhiana Improvement Trust office, says officials demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
Following the arrest of two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials on Thursday, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS-Block J) Nagar, who has been sitting on protest for the past two weeks, said the officials have been demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from Singh. He alleged that some officials have even asked him for bribe up to Rs 2 lakh.
Chandigarh man riding stolen motorcycle arrested
A resident of EWS Flats, Dhanas, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate on Wednesday. Sandeep was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Koodha, 21. A team of the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had stopped him for checking at the Sector 11/15 underbridge for riding without a helmet and a number plate in front. Police said Sandeep had two cases of theft lodged against him at Maloya and Sarangpur.
