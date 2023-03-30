Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Judge approaches consumer forum against LDA

U.P.: Judge approaches consumer forum against LDA

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Mar 30, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The judge seeks cancellation of flat that the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) allotted to him and refund of money he has deposited

The judge of the MP/MLA court here has approached the Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for cancellation of allotment of flat and refund of the amount from Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) as “the allotment was late and flat was not in a proper condition”.

The U.P. state consumer forum directs LDA to file its reply. (For Representation)
Harbans Narayan, the judge of the MP/MLA court, had booked a flat in LDA’s Parijat Housing in Vikrant Khand, Gomti Nagar. The flat was allotted on June 25, 2015. Against the allotment, the allottee had deposited 31,97,700.

However, as the flat was not allotted within due time, the allottee did not deposit the remaining amount. “When the flat was allotted after much delay, the allottee went to the spot to see its condition. He found that the flat was not in a proper condition,” said lawyer Vanya Bhardwaj who is representing the judge in the court.

Now, the allottee has made a request for refund of his amount with interest. “The judge also wrote a letter to the development authority seeking refund of the deposited amount. When there was no response from the LDA, he approached the State Consumer Forum,” said Uma Shanker Dubey, president, Lucknow Jan Kalyan Samiti.

Justice Ashok Kumar, chairman, Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, has directed the LDA to file its reply. The court has fixed June 5 as the next date of hearing. The LDA officials said they will submit their reply to the court.

    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

