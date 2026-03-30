In a move towards improving healthcare delivery in Uttar Pradesh, the State Transformation Commission (STC) has officially inaugurated the State Health Systems Resource Centre – Uttar Pradesh (SHSRC-UP) at the Department of Hospital Administration (DoHA), Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). UP launches State Health Systems Resource Centre

This new Centre aims to bolster the state’s healthcare framework by providing technical expertise and support for enhancing service delivery, strengthening governance, and ensuring equitable and efficient healthcare systems aligned with the state’s Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047 vision.

The SHSRC-UP is part of a larger strategy spearheaded by the State Transformation Commission to meet ambitious health sector goals. The Centre’s establishment follows the approval of a comprehensive proposal developed by Dr Rajesh Harsvardhan, the professor of Hospital Administration at SGPGIMS and now the Project Head of SHSRC-UP.

He said, “This initiative marks a new chapter in Uttar Pradesh’s journey toward becoming a model for healthcare excellence in the nation, and the State Health Systems Resource Centre is poised to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

SHSRC-UP operates as a state-level extension of the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), the primary technical think tank under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The Centre will collaborate closely with the STC to ensure seamless integration of policy, planning, and implementation at all levels of healthcare delivery.

Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO of the State Transformation Commission, will formally launch the Centre during a Round Table Discussion organized by SHSRC-UP in the coming weeks.