U.P. Legislature’s joint panel begins probe at KGMU

: The Joint Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and De-notified Tribes has initiated an investigation into the alleged violation of reservation policies in the teachers’ recruitment process at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). The committee examined documents related to recruitments, the person privy to the issue said, adding that the panel held a meeting on Wednesday (Sourced)

The committee sought documents from the KGMU administration related to the recruitment of 112 teachers, a person familiar with the issue said, adding that vice chancellor Prof Sonia Nityanand and other officials presented their side before the committee and provided the necessary papers.

The committee is headed by MLC Lalji Nirmal and comprises MLAs Suresh Pasi, Manoj Paras and Dr Ragini Sonkar.

“The meeting continued for over an hour over the allegations during which they examined the documents. The committee will submit its report to the state government, which will take further action based on the findings,” confirmed Dr KK Singh, media in-charge of KGMU.

KGMU had issued an advertisement for 112 teaching positions on July 12, 2022. The advertisement specified reservations for different categories, reportedly 20% for EWS (economically weaker sections), 63% for the unreserved, 10% for OBCs, 7% for SCs and 0% for STs. The results were declared on September 18, 2024, and teachers were appointed overnight.

According to the allegations, the recruitment process allegedly violated the roster system with 15 EWS positions being converted to unreserved ones, resulting in 76% positions being declared unreserved and no adjustments were made to positions for SC and OBC categories.

Only two positions were allocated for ST, whereas approximately 14 positions should have been allocated based on the total number of positions, according to the allegations.