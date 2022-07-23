U.P. logs 409 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 409 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from among 82,247 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

“In the past 24 hours, 390 patients defeated the infection while 20,72,606 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. At present, the state has 2,728 active Covid-19 cases.

In an unrelated development, a city-based doctor got a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister recognising his efforts towards Covid-19 vaccination.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 34,60,17,304 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 17,60,61,154 first doses and 16,51,05,023 second doses.

“The state has tested 11,90,14,934 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 0.49%.

A city-based doctor has been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts during the vaccination drive during which the nation crossed the 200-crore vaccine doses.

“With your active participation, India has scripted history, yet again! Our journey of Covid vaccination started on January 16, 2021 and on July 17th, 2022 we reached another significant milestone,” said the letter from the prime minister to Dr Abhishek Shukla, head of Aastha Centre for Geriatric medicine, Palliative Care hospital and Hospice. “The achievement of 200 crore vaccine doses showcases the strength of democratic, compassionate and service-oriented ethos of our nation,” said the letter.

“It’s an honour for us. We did what we had to do as medical practitioners. Getting recognised by the Prime Minister is motivation for us to work with even more dedication,” said Dr Shukla.

In Lucknow a total 86,87,221 doses of the vaccine have been administered.