U.P. logs 409 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 409 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from among 82,247 samples tested in the past 24 hours.
“In the past 24 hours, 390 patients defeated the infection while 20,72,606 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. At present, the state has 2,728 active Covid-19 cases.
In an unrelated development, a city-based doctor got a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister recognising his efforts towards Covid-19 vaccination.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 34,60,17,304 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 17,60,61,154 first doses and 16,51,05,023 second doses.
“The state has tested 11,90,14,934 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 0.49%.
A city-based doctor has been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts during the vaccination drive during which the nation crossed the 200-crore vaccine doses.
“With your active participation, India has scripted history, yet again! Our journey of Covid vaccination started on January 16, 2021 and on July 17th, 2022 we reached another significant milestone,” said the letter from the prime minister to Dr Abhishek Shukla, head of Aastha Centre for Geriatric medicine, Palliative Care hospital and Hospice. “The achievement of 200 crore vaccine doses showcases the strength of democratic, compassionate and service-oriented ethos of our nation,” said the letter.
“It’s an honour for us. We did what we had to do as medical practitioners. Getting recognised by the Prime Minister is motivation for us to work with even more dedication,” said Dr Shukla.
In Lucknow a total 86,87,221 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
-
Lucknow administration prepares for I-Day week, new celebrations planned
The Lucknow administration is preparing for its 75th Independence Day celebration in an entirely new way. Other than hoisting the tri-colour at all the government establishments and private houses under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, the administration will observe the I-Day week, informed Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate. Several patriotic and cultural programmes will mark the 75th anniversary of independence, he added. The week-long celebration will include cultural and patriotic activities.
-
Car runs through barricade in Hathras, injures 2 cops
Two policemen, including a police outpost (chowki) in-charge and a head constable, were injured when notorious elements drove through a barrier placed to stop them, in Hathras district, on Friday evening. The injured cops were hospitalised at the district hospital and the driver of the car has been arrested.
-
Highways closed, 4 kanwarias die in mishaps during yatra
National Highway 58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar and Dehradun, was blocked to normal traffic from Saturday and only Kanwarias and their vehicles will be allowed on it till July 26. Also, one side of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway has been blocked to normal traffic from Saturday. Two kanwarias died after a roadway bus hit their motorcycle on NH 24. Both kanwarias were on their way to Garh Mukteshwar from Moradabad to bring Kanwar.
-
Delayed renovations keep tourists away from Pune’s two historic places
The Pune Municipal Corporation's Rs 1.50 crore project to preserve and restore “Meghdambari”, a canopied structure of Vishrambaugwada, a Grade-1 heritage structure, remains incomplete even after more than one year. According to civic officials, PMC has already spent Rs 2 crore on the restoration of the wada structure and wooden “Meghdambari”. Vishrambaugwada, influenced by the Peshwa style of architecture and designed by Mansaram Laxman and Daji Suthar, was built in 1807 AD.
-
Use schools for education purpose only: PCMC civic chief
Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Patil has ordered the PCMC primary and secondary education department to use the school buildings only for schooling purposes and not for other activities except municipal elections. This comes after complains of limited classrooms and two classes being conducted in one room were registered. There are 105 primary schools and 18 secondary schools run by PCMC. During Covid, these schools were used as vaccination centres.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics