U.P.: Magisterial probe ordered into Prayagraj youth’s ‘custodial death’

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a youth allegedly in police custody on October 3 evening—a charge denied by the police.

“Acting on the recommendation of SSP, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of the youth to ascertain the circumstances and the cause of the death,” the DM said. A 27-year-old youth Lokesh Sharma of Kachchi Sadak area in Daraganj locality here allegedly died while in custody of Daraganj police on October 3.

Senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey had at the time denied that Lokesh was thrashed in police custody and claimed that he had died of an epileptic attack. “But the case has been forwarded to district administration for a magisterial enquiry,” SSP had added.

Meanwhile, the family of Lokesh claimed that he was not suffering from any disease and alleged that he died in police custody. They have further alleged that they were not allowed to see his body.

They have claimed that Lokesh’s mother Pushpa had gone to meet him at police station where she was told that he will be released after an hour. They alleged that a cop had even demanded ₹5,000 in return of Lokesh’s release.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem was carried out on the youth’s body on October 4 during which viscera and heart were preserved for detailed examination to ascertain the exact cause of his death. The youth was detained on October 2 night after he allegedly entered into a scuffle with a woman in a dispute over a passage in his neighbourhood.

According to reports, Lokesh was kept at the police lockup at Daraganj police station on October 2 night with some others. As the woman, who called the Dial-112, did not give any written complaint, Daraganj police had arrested Lokesh under section 151 of the IPC and 107/16 of the CrPC for disturbing peace. On October 3 evening, police had taken Lokesh and others to Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital for medical examination where he had died.